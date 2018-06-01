LeAnn Rimes remembers her craziest 'Coyote Ugly' moment

LeAnn Rimes is revealing the most shocking thing that she remembers from the "Coyote Ugly" set.

"The chicken cutlets that they had me put in my top. There you go," Rimes, clad in a stunning ice blue see-through mini-dress with billowing sleeves and a prim bow tied at the neckline, exclusively told ET's Keltie Knight ahead of her surprise performance at the The Abbey in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday night to kick off Pride month.

"I'm 17. My mom was very happy that was the only bar I was dancing on. That she knew of. Thanks, Mom," Rimes quipped of her cameo in the 2000 film. "And so literally they [said] you're gonna dance on a bar and they're like, 'Here's your outfit. Here's your chicken cutlets.' ... I mean, literally, I'm like, 'What do I do with these? How do I put these in?' I had no idea. That's what I remember."

During her performance at The Abbey, Rimes sang new renditions of “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” and “How Do I Live," which will appear on the GRAMMY winner’s upcoming EP, "Re-Imagined," out June 20. In addition to these hits, the EP also has updated takes on her songs, “One Way Ticket” and “Blue.”

Rimes' iconic "Coyote Ugly" cameo occurs at the end of the movie when she joins Piper Perabo, Maria Bello and Bridget Moynahan on top of a bar to perform the film's theme song, "Can’t Fight the Moonlight." The tune, which was written by Diane Warren and recorded by Rimes, reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Oh my God. What's so crazy about the song was it became an international success. It was number one in 11 countries. I think it was," she said in praise of the track. "It did nothing in the States. It came back around almost two years later and then was a top 20 hit in the States. I don't know, it's weird how the universe works. Weird how things come back around. I never expected it. You just never know what's gonna hit. It really is crazy how successful this was."

This isn't the first time the "How Do I Live" singer has reminisced about her "Coyote Ugly" days. Last year, Rimes posted a video of her recreating the famous scene with some of her friends.

"This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on Can’t Fight The Moonlight," Rimes captioned the post. "No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0!"