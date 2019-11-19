Lauren Alaina addresses John Crist split amid sexual assault scandal: Breakups are 'always hard'

Country singer Lauren Alaina said breakups are "always hard" after being asked about her recent split from embattled Christian comedian John Crist.

Crist was accused of sexual assault in a bombshell report by Charisma News earlier this month. Multiple women came forward and accused him of manipulating them and attempting to leverage his fame, “initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships” and “offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors.”

Alaina, 25, revealed in September that she and the comic split shortly before she began her run on Season 28 of "Dancing With the Stars."

CHRISTIAN COMEDIAN JOHN CRIST ADMITS TO 'DESTRUCTIVE AND SINFUL' BEHAVIOR AFTER MULTIPLE WOMEN COME FORWARD

In a new interview, Alaina said she hasn't spoken to her ex.

"I have not talked to him recently, no. But I wish him and everyone in his story the best," she told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. "I'm not really involved in that."

"A breakup is always hard, but I've just been really focused on myself and dancing each week and doing my best," Alaina said.

She added: "All I want to do is the right steps on that dance floor."

LAUREN ALAINA SAYS 'DWTS' HAS HELPED HER LOSE 25 POUNDS

After the report was published, Crist released the following statement: “Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them.

"While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful," Crist added. "I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crist has canceled his upcoming tour, and his Netflix special, "I Ain't Prayin' for That," due on Thanksgiving Day, is "on hold."