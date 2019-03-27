Late night hosts on Jussie Smollett escaping charges: R. Kelly and Felicity Huffman are 'free to go'

Late night comedians dedicated parts of their monologues to the shocking dismissal of the 16 criminal charges that were made against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

After alleging that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in late January, Smollett quickly became the suspect of a hoax who allegedly organized his own attack to help increase his salary on this show. However, the Cook County State’s Attorney office suddenly chose to drop all the charges made against Smollett, but insisted that the actor was not exonerated of his alleged crimes.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert began by expressing his confusion about the sudden reversal.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” Colbert told his audience.

The CBS star had some fun at the expense of Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who said at a press conference that he thought “justice” in the Smollett case would be an “apology” for the city.

“Really? That’s all you want?” Colbert reacted. “I didn’t realize that the Chicago Police were so forgiving.”

Colbert did see a silver-lining in the outcome.

“Isn’t it a hopeful sign for America that regardless of your race or sexual orientation, all rich people get off easily?” the “Late Show” host asked.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” host Jimmy Kimmel noted a trend among announcements of high-profile criminal cases not being pursued.

“It’s how it’s going now. Everyone we think committed crimes didn’t. R. Kelly and Felicity Huffman, you’re free to go,” Kimmel joked.

“The Late, Late Show” host James Corden also pointed out how Smollett “isn’t being charged with a crime” yet he hasn’t been “officially exonerated.”

“So if nothing else, he is now qualified to be president of the United States,” Corden told his audience.

Meanwhile, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah called on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to get to the bottom of what he called the “weirdest news story in America.”

“Wait, so Jussie was set free, but he’s not innocent, but he’s also not guilty… what?” Noah said. “We need someone to figure this out- ‘Mueller, we got a new case for you! And this time, just tell us what happened!’”