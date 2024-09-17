'Legally Blonde' star Ali Larter has found 'a real sense of community' since moving out of Los Angeles

Like many Americans, actress Ali Larter found herself confined to the walls of her home during the COVID-19 pandemic, grappling with a new normal as she tried to navigate life in Los Angeles with her family.

However, instead of dwelling on uncertainty in The Golden State, the "Legally Blonde" actress and her husband, actor and comedian Hayes MacArthur, decided to hit the road in the search of something better.

"The industry was at a total standstill and our kids were stuck on screens with remote schooling," MacArthur told Rue Magazine. The couple share a son and a daughter. "So, after a year, we just packed up the car and bounced." Larter continued, "We figured it was an opportunity to go on an adventure as a family. And we just started driving north."

The family settled in Sun Valley, Idaho, a stark juxtaposition of the hustle and bustle in Los Angeles.

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," Larter explained of how a two-month trip turned into a permanent relocation. "Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here, and we’re so happy to be a part of it."

Larter and MacArthur cemented their move away from LA by building a new 4,400-square-foot home in Sun Valley.

"Looking at the mountains relaxes and inspires me," Larter explained of her new environment. "Most of the time in my life, I feel like I’m going 1,000 miles an hour and these giant rocks chill me out."

"The mountains have a way of grounding you and slowing you down—especially…when you’re stuck in traffic because there’s a herd of elk blocking the road," MacArthur joked.

Larter is not the only celebrity to recently move out of Los Angeles. Stars like Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts, Ana de Armas, Kelly Clarkson and Candace Cameron Bure have all left the city for extenuating circumstances; safety, a fresh start or to be closer to family.