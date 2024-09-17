Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Legally Blonde' star Ali Larter has found 'a real sense of community' since moving out of Los Angeles

Larter left LA in 2020, settling in Sun Valley, Idaho

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Like many Americans, actress Ali Larter found herself confined to the walls of her home during the COVID-19 pandemic, grappling with a new normal as she tried to navigate life in Los Angeles with her family.

However, instead of dwelling on uncertainty in The Golden State, the "Legally Blonde" actress and her husband, actor and comedian Hayes MacArthur, decided to hit the road in the search of something better.

"The industry was at a total standstill and our kids were stuck on screens with remote schooling," MacArthur told Rue Magazine. The couple share a son and a daughter. "So, after a year, we just packed up the car and bounced." Larter continued, "We figured it was an opportunity to go on an adventure as a family. And we just started driving north."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE LEFT LA BECAUSE HER FAMILY 'DIDN'T FEEL SAFE ANYMORE'

Ali Larter in a light pink blouse soft smiles for the camera

Ali Larter and her family left Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The family settled in Sun Valley, Idaho, a stark juxtaposition of the hustle and bustle in Los Angeles.

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," Larter explained of how a two-month trip turned into a permanent relocation. "Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here, and we’re so happy to be a part of it." 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ali Larter in a white blouse and tan jacket smiles on the carpet

Ali Larter appreciates the community aspect of her small town in Idaho. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Orange Theory)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Larter and MacArthur cemented their move away from LA by building a new 4,400-square-foot home in Sun Valley.

"Looking at the mountains relaxes and inspires me," Larter explained of her new environment. "Most of the time in my life, I feel like I’m going 1,000 miles an hour and these giant rocks chill me out."  

"Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here and we’re so happy to be a part of it." 

— Ali Larter

"The mountains have a way of grounding you and slowing you down—especially…when you’re stuck in traffic because there’s a herd of elk blocking the road," MacArthur joked.

Ali Larter in a black lace dress poses with husband Hayes MacArthur in a dark grey/blue suit

Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur are still traveling, as they are working actors. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Larter is not the only celebrity to recently move out of Los Angeles. Stars like Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts, Ana de Armas, Kelly Clarkson and Candace Cameron Bure have all left the city for extenuating circumstances; safety, a fresh start or to be closer to family.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending