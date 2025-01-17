LA fires: Kelly Osbourne blasts celebs using 'people's pain and suffering' for ‘photo op’ in scathing rant

Kelly Osbourne slammed celebrities who she thinks are using the California fires as a "photo op."

"Is it just me being my normal overthinking, cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op to say, ‘Look, I’m helping, I’m doing this, I’m doing that?’" she asked in a TikTok video earlier this week.

"I don’t believe you help because you get attention for helping, I believe you just help because you want to. I’m so confused, I think it’s so wrong," Osbourne, 40, added. "No one asked you to come out and give hugs, go home."

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne did not specifically call out any celebrities.

Her comments come after Hollywood actress Justine Bateman accused Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle of using the Palisades Fire as a "photo op."

"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers," Bateman, 58, wrote to X on Saturday evening. "What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved."

"They are ‘touring the damage’?" she asked, referring to media footage she had reposted on the social platform. "Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

Video captured by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Harry and Markle in Pasadena, mingling with the city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

Fox News Digital additionally learned that Prince Harry and Markle had opened their home to friends and family forced to evacuate, also donating clothing, children's items and other essentials to help the affected community.

Meanwhile, other celebrities, including Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, criticized artists who have engaged in self-promotion during the fires.

Lee, 62, took to social media earlier this week to slam celebrities who are promoting albums and tours as Los Angeles has been severely damaged by the fires.

"Makes me f---ing sick to see most people just [carrying] on posting on lame ass social media!" Lee wrote on Instagram.

"Guys right now nobody gives a flying f--- when your record drops or the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time!"

He concluded his post with, "I get that some comic relief is always [needed], but Jesus Christ leave it all alone and maybe just stop and see who needs help if you can."

Mötley Crüe paid tribute to those heavily impacted by the Los Angeles fires, as Lee’s band shared their sentiments on social media on Jan. 9.

The massive and deadly fires broke out in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 7, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee for safety as their homes and businesses were destroyed. Officials on Thursday said more than 30 people remain missing while two additional deaths brought the number of those dead to 27.

In a report released Thursday evening, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed that 10 people were killed in the Palisades Fire, and 17 people were killed in the Eaton Fire.

"We continue to work with multiple partners, not only in the recovery of remains, but then ultimately the identification of the deceased and then the notification to the next of kin," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters during a news conference earlier in the day.

Luna said it was likely that more remains would be discovered in these areas, which is why officials are keeping evacuation orders in place around those sites.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.