Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s son, revealed he had a run-in with a bear on his first day shooting the series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." He costars on the show with his famous father.

"They sent us down this trail ‘cause we’re going to start 100 yards down the trail ’cause we’re going to walk up wearing these gas masks. And I have a gun on, and you’re looking, whatever, Indiana Jones cool," Wyatt explained to Hoda Kotb on "Today" Wednesday.

He said right after "action" was yelled, someone said, "'Is that a bear?’ I’m like, 'Huh?’ And I look behind me, and there’s a bear like 20 yards away. And I was like ‘Uh, go away, bear, go away!’ And make yourself big," he laughed, raising his arms.

He said his first reaction was to reach for his prop gun.

"And, I’m like, ‘The gun doesn’t fire. This doesn’t work,'" he said.

Russell said, despite his efforts, the bear started walking toward him until a grip blew an airhorn and scared the animal off.

"Good first day," he joked with Kurt, who was sitting next to him during the interview.

On the show, Kurt and Wyatt play younger and older versions of the same character, and it was the first time they’ve worked together as adults.

"We looked at a lot of father-son things and nothing really struck our fancy," Kurt said of trying to find the right project. "It was fun to work together before things started ‘cause pre-production was going, ’We need to make a character that’s interesting and fun and watchable and has an arc.'"

Kurt told Fox News Digital last month they worked on the character for a while "because it wasn't written for us, it was just a casting idea.

"I had a day off. I said, ‘I’d better go see him [Wyatt], I'd better go watch him. What I learned was — all I can say is it was not only — I don't want to feel relief, but it was like, ‘He’s good, he's really good, and I see what he's doing. And I see what I can do to fall into that rhythm a little better than I was doing and what I would have done."