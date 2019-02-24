Krysten Ritter debuts baby bump at Oscars 2019

Krysten Ritter brought an extra plus-one on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday.

The "Jessica Jones" star debuted her baby bump as she arrived at the Academy Awards with Adam Granduciel.

Ritter, 37, wore a burgundy and nude lace gown with her dark hair in soft waves and a dark red lip.

KRYSTEN RITTER DOESN'T CONSIDER HERSELF TO BE A FEMINIST ICON

She had a matching burgundy clutch.

The actress and the War on Drugs singer, 40, have been an item since 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ritter is a presenter at Sunday's ceremony.

Last week, Netflix announced that Ritter's hit Marvel series, "Jessica Jones," was canceled.

Ritter's rep did not immediately return a request for comment on the happy news.