Oscars
Krysten Ritter debuts baby bump at Oscars 2019

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Krysten Ritter brought an extra plus-one on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday.

The "Jessica Jones" star debuted her baby bump as she arrived at the Academy Awards with Adam Granduciel.

Ritter, 37, wore a burgundy and nude lace gown with her dark hair in soft waves and a dark red lip.

She had a matching burgundy clutch.

Krysten Ritter, right, and Adam Granduciel arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Krysten Ritter, right, and Adam Granduciel arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (AP)

The actress and the War on Drugs singer, 40, have been an item since 2015.

Ritter is a presenter at Sunday's ceremony.

Last week, Netflix announced that Ritter's hit Marvel series, "Jessica Jones," was canceled.

Ritter's rep did not immediately return a request for comment on the happy news.