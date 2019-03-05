Kristoff St. John’s fiancée says she couldn’t attend actor’s memorial service due to denied visa

Kristoff St. John’s fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva said she couldn't attend the late soap opera star’s memorial service due to visa issues.

Mikhaleva, who got engaged to the “Young and the Restless” star in August, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that she was forced to skip St. John’s service because her emergency visa to the U.S. was denied. Mikhaleva is currently living in Moscow, Russia.

“Right now, I want to be with him, his family, and his friends. I am getting thousands of support texts on my Facebook and Instagram and people are asking why I am not with him and how they can help,” she wrote Monday.

“Several weeks ago I applied for an “emergency” visa for the funeral to say goodbye my fiancé and beloved. Answer was ‘No,’” Mikhaleva added. “My heart is broken. I am going through this with a huge pain in my heart,and realize that I don’t have opportunity to say goodbye to him and put flowers on his grave. It is not right, not fair.”

Mikhaleva recalled being the “happiest woman on Earth” for the last year with St. John, who was found dead in his home in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Feb. 3 at 52.

“That changed in a second. I still cannot believe that Kristoff is gone, so early, so unexpectedly, one month after our last meeting in Moscow,” she wrote. “In the two years that we were together, he taught me so much – how to love and be loved, how to open the best in other people, how to help people, and simply how to be a good human being. We planned to get married; we had many plans in the future together. With him gone, I have no idea what to do.”

The Russian native said her thoughts and prayers are with St. John’s family, especially his two daughters, his friends, fans that watched the actor on television daily and those who “inspired him to work and live.”

She also said the fundraising pages that have been created under her name were fake.

Mikhaleva concluded her Instagram post by saying it was “scary, painful” to not be with St. John at his funeral.

“Fly, my love, and finally find peace. Any person in my place would be torn into pieces. It's scary, painful, that I cannot be with my loved one and his family on his last journey to eternal peace.RIP,” she wrote.

Mikhaleva paid tribute to her late fiancé in February shortly after his death, calling him the “kindest person” she’s ever met and expressing regret that she couldn’t be there to “let you know how much you mean to me.”

St. John was laid to rest on Monday next to his son, Julian St. John, who died by suicide in 2014 while receiving treatment at a mental health facility, the actor’s ex-wife, Mia St. John said in an Instagram post.

The 52-year-old was best known for playing Neil Winters on the famous soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” The role earned him multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations as well as several NAACP Image Awards.