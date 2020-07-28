Kristin Chenoweth sings Joe Biden a parody song promising to make him 'popular' before the 2020 election

Kristin Chenoweth promised to help make Joe Biden “popular” during a star-studded, socially distant campaign fundraiser on Sunday.

The 52-year-old singer and actress joined the myriad of celebrities and Democratic political figures who appeared at Biden’s “Celebration for Change” event to raise money for the presumptive 2020 Democratic candidate’s campaign. Chenoweth performed a parody of her hit song “Popular” from the musical “Wicked” with lyrics altered to be about raising the former vice president’s profile in America.

“I’ll tell you what ties to wear / maybe dye your hair / everything that really counts to be popular,” Chenoweth sings in a video posted by Deadline's Ted Johnson.

Later she adds: “You see I’m adorable / I’m deplorable / well Joe, you can be like that too / Be like me and let’s turn all of those red states blue.”

The song is featured in the “Wizard of Oz”-inspired musical in a scene in which Chenoweth’s character sings to her sister about how she’ll make her popular among their fellow classmates. In her version for Biden, she seemingly took a jab at his 2020 rival, President Donald Trump.

“True I hear folks with blue collars trust you to increase their dollars / as you’ve always done on their behalf / but think of certain current heads of state who think they’re great communicators / Did they have brains, heart or courage? Don't make me laugh, they’re just popular.”

The singer concluded her song with a message to get Biden’s face front-and-center in the next 100 days before the election in order to make him “popular.” The lyric about bringing the presidential candidate out of “hiding” comes as many feel that the presumptive nominee has been relatively quiet leading into the Democratic National Convention.

Chenoweth joined fellow stars such as Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, Andy Cohen, Karamo, Jane Krakowski, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Jay Leno and many more for the star-studded event that also featured political figures like Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.