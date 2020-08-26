Kristin Cavallari gets butterfly tattoo symbolizing 'difficult times'

Kristin Cavallari is showing off some new ink.

The Uncommon James mogul, 33, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her new tattoos from artist JonBoy.

In the first picture, the letters "c" "j" and "s" are seen in cursive on Cavallari's forearm, which are the first initials of her three kids: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI TALKS FOCUSING ON ‘WHAT REALLY MATTERS IN LIFE’ AMID JAY CUTLER DIVORCE

In the second photo, Cavallari debuts a butterfly tat on her wrist.

"Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times," she captioned the snapshot.

The mom of three also shared a photo of herself getting the tattoos.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SIZZLES IN WHITE SWIMSUIT WHILE PROMOTING HER JEWELRY LINE'S NEW COLLABORATION

In the Instagram pic, Cavallari -- wearing a mask and beige-colored tank top -- is seen lying on a couch as JonBoy tattoos her.

"Tattoo time @jonboytattoo," she captioned the picture.

Earlier this month, Cavallari opened up about how she's feeling these days and what she's been up to.

"This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life,” she told Us Weekly.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI REUNITES WITH EX STEPHEN COLLETTI FOR A PICTURE

Cavallari said that she's using the time she has right now to focus on self-care as well as be the best mother possible.

"I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James," she said. "I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, Cavallari and her husband, former football pro Jay Cutler, announced their divorce after 10 years together.

The former couple shares Camden, 8; Jaxon, 6; and Saylor, 4, together.