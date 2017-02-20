Kristen Taekman on Season 7 of 'RHONY': 'There's Definitely a Lot of Crazy Things Going On'

The new season premiere of "The Real Housewives of New York City" is finally upon us, and we couldn't be more excited — especially after we had the chance to interview 'RHONY' castmember Kristen Taekman.

"Oh my gosh, there's just so much going on … I think last year, I spent almost half the season just getting to know the women and building relationships and friendships, and this year, we're sort of all friends — give or take," Taekman laughs.

"Bethenny's returned, which is a lot of fun — tune in for that — and we have a new girl, Dorinda," she explains. "Between the two of them, it really spices things up."

"The dynamic this year is a lot different," adds Kristen. "There's definitely a lot of crazy things going on."

For more sneak peeks from the upcoming season, including the promise of someone getting their face pushed into a bowl of caviar, watch the our exclusive interview with Taekman above.