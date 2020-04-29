Kristen Bell gets candid about homeschooling amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘It is absolutely miserable’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kristen Bell, like many parents, is pulling double and triple duty by transforming from parent to school teacher at home, which she admitted hasn’t been going so great during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bell, who is married to actor and television host Dax Shepard, recently took a deep dive into the challenges of homeschooling children during her at-home web series “#Momsplaining." The "Frozen" star, 39, didn’t shy away from the fact she’s having a tough go-around with their daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 -- but things are looking up.

"Of course, we've all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling," Bell said of the difficult practice, adding, "There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they're all like, ‘I told you how f---king hard this is.'"

During the episode, Bell also spoke with model and new mom Ashley Graham, and further explained how the kids’ school work has been coming along.

"But doing school work with them, it is absolutely miserable," Bell lamented. "When we started this quarantine, the first math worksheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote, ‘No. No. No. No. No.'"

During their quarantine catchup, the two mothers spoke about how much physical distancing has impacted their day-to-day routine with Bell asking Graham, 32, when the last time she showered was.

"Well, I showered for you," Graham replied. "But the biggest question here, I think, is when was the last time I brushed my teeth."

Firmly landing on Graham’s level, Bell reassured, "Listen, you've already got a baby. Don't worry about it. I showered two days ago."

Elsewhere in their discussion, the “Bad Moms” star asked Graham what she’s learned about herself since becoming a mother to her baby boy, Isaac, in January.

"My breasts are very talented,” Graham said. “Multi-faceted and I am so proud of them."