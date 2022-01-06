Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, supports Tristan Thompson after his apology to Khloe Kardashian

Corey Gamble seemingly showed support for Tristan Thompson on Tuesday night despite the NBA star's baby scandal and apology to Khloe Kardashian.

Gamble, who has been dating Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, since 2014, attended the Sacramento Kings' game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Video footage from the game surfaced showing Gamble cheering on Thompson and at one point he was seen holding up Thompson's jersey to photographers as he exited the arena and made his way to his car, E! Online reports.

Gamble's support has confused Kardashian-Jenner fans, who continue to share their reactions to Thompson's "betrayal" of Kardashian on social media this week.

On Monday, Thompson revealed that a paternity test confirmed he fathered fitness Maralee Nichols' baby. Nichols and Thompson have been entangled in court drama in recent weeks when she sued him for costs related to the child.

In the announcement of his third child on Monday, Thompson apologized for his actions and how they affected his relationship with Kardashian. The reality star and NBA player welcomed daughter True in April 2018. He also has a son from a previous relationship.

He apologized for the "heartache and humiliation" he says he "caused" Kardashian.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you," Thompson's apology continued.

"I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he said.

Thompson and Kardashian split for good over the summer.

The pair also split up back in February 2019 after he and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, made headlines for a cheating scandal. But they decided to give love another try in July 2020.

On Tuesday, a rep for Nichols said "there was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father" of her baby.

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," the statement shared with People continues.

A rep for Gamble did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

