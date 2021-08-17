Korn singer Jonathan Davis tests positive for coronavirus, forces band to change summer 2021 tour schedule

Korn singer Jonathan Davis has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the band to rearrange its summer tour dates, even canceling some shows altogether.

The band announced on Aug. 14 that its Summer Tour 2021 show in Scranton, Penn. had to be postponed after one of the members in the "Korn camp" tested positive for COVID-19.

"The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight," the band said in a very last-minute statement to ticketholders.

While they didn’t elaborate at the time as to who in the camp tested positive, the group took to social media again on Monday where they revealed both that it was frontman Jonathan Davis who tested positive as well as the rescheduled tour dates that resulted from allowing him time to quarantine and recover.

"We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute," the band wrote in their announcement. "As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows."

Fortunately for concerned fans of Davis, the band noted that his "spirits are high" as he rests and recovers.

"We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again," the band’s statement concluded. "We thank you all for your love and support!"

The Scranton date was rescheduled to Sept. 25 while other shows in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire were pushed as late as October. Meanwhile, performances in Darien and Syracuse, New York were canceled altogether.

The band is currently scheduled to get back on the road with a limited delay as early as Aug. 27.