'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 83, shares essential change to her workouts 'to keep my body going'

‘Knots Landing’ star Donna Mills is changing up her fitness routine in 2024.

Mills walked the red carpet at the 31st annual Movieguide Awards where the seemingly ageless star told Fox News Digital, "[T]he only thing I’m going to do is work out more."

She continued, "I always work out, and I do kind of a light workout usually, and I thought to myself, the older I get, the more your muscles need to be worked and stuff like that, so I’ve really upped [it]."

Mills said she’s added reps, including going from 100 sit-ups a day to 150.

"I feel like I need to do more just to keep my body going," she said.

The 83-year-old also revealed she uses a Peloton bike for up to an hour and adds in a lot of stretching "because I used to be a dancer, and then I do some weights."

A year ago, Mills told Fox News Digital that she’s never slowed her workout regimen.

"I’ve never stopped exercising just because I’m getting older," she said in 2023. "I think a lot of people tend to have the mindset of ‘I’m too old now. I don’t need to do that anymore.’ But I think it’s the opposite. You have to keep moving. I think it’s so important to sweat every day."

She also told AARP Magazine that her diet during her soap opera years, when she "never ate pasta, sugar, bread, ice cream, cookies or any of that stuff," has contributed to her overall health.

"I keep saying to myself, ‘You got to go back to what you did then," she told the outlet. "That kept me extremely healthy. I never missed a day’s work on ‘Knots Landing.’ For nine years I never missed a day of work. And I think it’s because I just ate really well, which kept me healthy."

Mills played Abby Cunningham for nine years on "Knots Landing," one of the prime-time soap opera’s main antagonists known for manipulative behavior and stirring up drama.

At the Movieguide Awards, Mills said she hopes the show makes a comeback, like other popular series that have been rebooted or reimagined.

"If it were up to me, absolutely. Unfortunately, it’s not. Warner Brothers owns the show," she said.

She continued, "People ask me, ‘Why isn’t it streaming? Why haven’t they ever rebooted it?’ I don’t know, I really don’t. It seems like a natural and people loved the show so much. I mean, they remember scenes and lines and things that I don’t even remember.

"But I don’t know. I wish it were up to me."

The 31st annual Movieguide Awards ceremony airs on Great American Family on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.