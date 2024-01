Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

After dissing Christopher Nolan’s 2020 film "Tenet," Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman is offering an olive branch to the award-winning director.

Nolan revealed during his acceptance speech New York Film Critics Circle on January 4 that he had heard criticism of "Tenet" from an instructor during his Peloton workout.

"I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!'" Nolan said, per Variety.

He went on to praise professional critics, saying, "When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s—t on your film he doesn’t ask you to work out! In today’s world, where opinions are everywhere, there is a sort of idea that film criticism is being democratized, but I for one think the critical appreciation of films shouldn’t be an instinct but it should be a profession."

Nolan didn’t specify the instructor or when he heard the complaint about the film, which starred John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, and Elizabeth Debicki.

But after the "Inception" director’s comments went viral, Sherman came forward on her Instagram to make peace.

In a post of her speaking over the Variety headline, Sherman said, "Huge day for me when I come to find out that the one and only Christopher Nolan, one of the leading filmmakers of the 21st century knows who the hell I am. I was excited! Then I read the article."

She continued, "Listen, it was 2020, it was a dark time. I’m up on the platform, teaching my little class, and I’m running my mouth off like I’m known to do and I make a random comment about a movie I’d seen the night before. What do you think the odds are that the director of said movie would take that ride some four years later?"

Sherman joked that "would only happen" to her, and admitted that while she’s still maybe not a fan of "Tenet," she did love "Oppenheimer."

"I may not have understood a minute of what the hell was going on in ‘Tenet,’ that s—t went right over my head, but, I have seen ‘Oppenheimer’ twice and that’s six hours of my life that I don’t ever want to get back."

The Peloton instructor than extended an invite to the Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated director, saying, "So Mr. Nolan, I’m inviting you to come take a ride with me in the Peloton studio, you can critique my class, we’ll have a great time, you can sit in the front row, I promise you it will be insult free! Let me know, take me up on it!"

Sherman also shared a compilation of clips taking about the story, writing in the caption, "I don’t know what’s funnier….that I’m living rent free in CN’s head, CNN referring to me as ‘THE OFFENDER’ or the fact that any of this nonsense made national news! Either way, I’ll take it. It’s been a fun 24 hours."

Nolan is nominated for three Golden Globes at tonight’s ceremony, best motion picture-drama, best director, and best screenplay, all for "Oppenheimer." The film also earned five additional nominations, including best supporting male actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best male actor Cillian Murphy.

Representatives for Nolan and Sherman did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.