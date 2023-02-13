King Charles III's wife Camilla, Queen Consort, tests positive for COVID
Queen Consort Camilla canceled all of her public events for the week after testing positive for coronavirus
Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, Fox News Digital has learned.
"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."