King Charles and Queen Consort mark first joint royal appearance since debut of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

King Charles III and wife, Queen Consort Camilla, stepped out for their first joint royal appearance following the debut of Prince Harry's bombshell autobiography, "Spare."

Charles and Camilla bundled up in warm coats to tour the northwestern English region of Manchester.

Thousands of people waited outside the Bolton Town Hall for a chance to see the King and Queen Consort before they headed inside to meet with local leaders.

Their trip up north together marked the first public outing for the couple since Harry revealed even more about his rift with the royals nearly two years after he made the decision to step away from the family.

The royals shook hands with well-wishers on a walkabout prior to attending the meeting.

"I was in shock when he shook my hand. He asked us if we had missed our lunch," a local student told People magazine. "They are both so caring and kind."

Another supporter boasted of the "once in a lifetime opportunity" to meet the king. "He had a lot of people to get through, but he shook hands and spoke to as many as he could," she said.

His Majesty also had the chance to visit Kellogg's factory in Manchester, which is not only the largest cereal-making facility in Europe, but also the biggest corn flakes factory in the world.

The royal family only recently began making public appearances again since the Jan. 10 release of Harry's book.

In the tome, the Duke of Sussex claimed he and Prince William begged their father not to marry Camilla. King Charles and Camilla were in a relationship for decades, even while Charles was married to the late Princess Diana.

"She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage," Harry told Anderson Cooper while promoting the book. "She needed to rehabilitate her image."

Harry also wrote in his book that from the very beginning of his relationship with Meghan Markle, his family was just as skeptical about the American actress as was the British press.

After Harry tried to set the tone and released a statement condemning tabloid coverage of their relationship, William grew furious with his brother. When Meghan and Harry were given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, everything boiled over and William reportedly became physically violent toward Harry.

The Palace has yet to speak out about the allegations in Prince Harry's book which hit shelves shortly after the shocking "Harry and Meghan" Netflix docu-series.

On Saturday, new details about King Charles' coronation were released, but invites and guest lists have remained locked down.