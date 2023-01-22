Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

King Charles and Queen Consort mark first joint royal appearance since debut of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry released bombshell book in January detailing life as second heir to the throne behind older brother, Prince William

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
King Charles ‘has affection’ for Prince Harry despite tell-all ‘Spare' leaving royals ‘shaking in their boots’ Video

King Charles ‘has affection’ for Prince Harry despite tell-all ‘Spare' leaving royals ‘shaking in their boots’

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," spoke to Fox News Digital about how the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir will impact the British royal family.

King Charles III and wife, Queen Consort Camilla, stepped out for their first joint royal appearance following the debut of Prince Harry's bombshell autobiography, "Spare."

Charles and Camilla bundled up in warm coats to tour the northwestern English region of Manchester.

Thousands of people waited outside the Bolton Town Hall for a chance to see the King and Queen Consort before they headed inside to meet with local leaders.

Their trip up north together marked the first public outing for the couple since Harry revealed even more about his rift with the royals nearly two years after he made the decision to step away from the family.  

KING CHARLES III CORONATION DETAILS REVEALED; NO INSIGHT INTO PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S ATTENDANCE

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla stepped out together two weeks after the release of "Spare."

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla stepped out together two weeks after the release of "Spare." (Getty Images)

The royals shook hands with well-wishers on a walkabout prior to attending the meeting.

"I was in shock when he shook my hand. He asked us if we had missed our lunch," a local student told People magazine. "They are both so caring and kind."

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S PAL SARAH FERGUSON BELIEVES LATE STAR DIED OF BROKEN HEART: ‘SHE’S WITH BEN NOW'

Another supporter boasted of the "once in a lifetime opportunity" to meet the king. "He had a lot of people to get through, but he shook hands and spoke to as many as he could," she said.

His Majesty also had the chance to visit Kellogg's factory in Manchester, which is not only the largest cereal-making facility in Europe, but also the biggest corn flakes factory in the world.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Bolton Town Hall in Bolton, north west England. 

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Bolton Town Hall in Bolton, north west England.  (Oli Scarf)

The royal family only recently began making public appearances again since the Jan. 10 release of Harry's book.

In the tome, the Duke of Sussex claimed he and Prince William begged their father not to marry Camilla. King Charles and Camilla were in a relationship for decades, even while Charles was married to the late Princess Diana.

"She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage," Harry told Anderson Cooper while promoting the book. "She needed to rehabilitate her image."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harry also wrote in his book that from the very beginning of his relationship with Meghan Markle, his family was just as skeptical about the American actress as was the British press. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during star-studded wedding in 2018. fter their wedding ceremony. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during star-studded wedding in 2018. fter their wedding ceremony.  (Aaron Chown)

After Harry tried to set the tone and released a statement condemning tabloid coverage of their relationship, William grew furious with his brother. When Meghan and Harry were given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, everything boiled over and William reportedly became physically violent toward Harry.

The Palace has yet to speak out about the allegations in Prince Harry's book which hit shelves shortly after the shocking "Harry and Meghan" Netflix docu-series.

On Saturday, new details about King Charles' coronation were released, but invites and guest lists have remained locked down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending