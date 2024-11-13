Kate Middleton surprise announcement gives insight into royal family's next move

Kate Middleton has revealed her plans for her next major public appearance.

On Wednesday, Middleton’s team shared a surprise new video of the invitations being printed for her fourth annual "Together at Christmas" concert.

The clips, shared on X, showed the Princess of Wales' royal cipher being stamped in gold, an elegant "C" for Catherine.

"Something exciting is coming…" the caption of the post read. "The invitations are fresh off the press for this year's Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December." The show will later air on Christmas Eve in the U.K.

Kensington Palace told People magazine that 1,600 people will be invited to the event, with Middleton wanting to recognize people who support those in need, who have "above all else, shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive."

"This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story, which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy," the palace told the outlet.

Westminster Abbey also holds special meaning for the 42-year-old, being the location where she and Prince William were married in 2011.

The concert is expected to be Middleton’s next major appearance, following her attendance at the Remembrance Day ceremonies this past weekend.

On Saturday, she joined Prince William and her father-in-law, King Charles III, at the British Royal League’s Festival of Remembrance event. The next day, she appeared at the National Service of Remembrance, observing Prince William and King Charles laying wreaths to honor those who lost their lives in military service.

Middleton has slowly returned to royal duties after announcing she had completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer in September.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess said in a heartfelt video announcing the news. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

The "Together at Christmas" concert was started by Middleton in 2021 as a way to honor people and organizations that went above and beyond in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.