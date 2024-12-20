Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

King Charles III

King Charles cancer battle continues with 'treatment cycle' planned into 2nd year

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III, 76, had been diagnosed with cancer in February

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
King Charles, Queen Camilla are competitive over unique hobby: author Video

King Charles, Queen Camilla are competitive over unique hobby: author

Tom Parker Bowles, award-winning food writer, restaurant critic, and son of Queen Camilla, has written a new book, Cooking & the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III.

King Charles III will continue his cancer treatment in 2025, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

As His Majesty has battled an undisclosed form of cancer for nearly a year, his health condition is moving "in a very positive direction," according to People magazine.

Charles’ cancer treatment remains a "managed condition," and his "treatment cycle will continue into next year," a Buckingham Palace source told the outlet. 

PRINCE ANDREW WON'T JOIN KING CHARLES AND ROYAL FAMILY FOR CHRISTMAS AFTER LATEST SCANDAL: REPORTS

King Charles

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced in February and Fox News Digital has confirmed his treatments will continue in 2025. (Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

While Charles, 76, continues his cancer journey, he plans to proceed with his public work duties as he has trips scheduled around the U.K. and abroad in the new year. 

It is unclear what type of treatment Charles is receiving during his cancer battle.

However, Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of the cancer support charity Maggie's - of which Queen Camilla is patron – said Charles’ treatments are not abnormal.

A close-up of King Charles smiling

King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on Jan. 29, 2024 in London. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

"It's very common for treatment to be ongoing for very long periods of time, as is the treatment that the Princess of Wales went through, which is an intense period of treatment over a year," Lee explained to Sky News. "Then it comes to a point where it's on an end, and she's on that recovery from some of the impacts of her treatment.

"So we've got immunotherapy, chemotherapy, surgery, hormone therapy. There are all sorts of different treatment modalities. And so it's not surprising at all," she told the outlet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

As Charles continues his cancer battle, he is preparing for Christmas surrounded by several members of the royal family. 

King Charles and Camilla sitting near each other

Charles and Camilla plan to attend their last major public engagements before Christmas, which include meetings with local community volunteers and faith representatives. (Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla plan to attend their last major public engagements before Christmas, which include meetings with local community volunteers and faith representatives. The royals will then travel to Sandringham estate in Norfolk where they will host Christmas. 

‘GLADIATOR II’ STAR DENZEL WASHINGTON HAS AWKWARD ENCOUNTER WITH KING CHARLES

The monarch’s health update comes almost a year after he was diagnosed with the disease. 

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton in a blue blazer looks serious as she speaks to someone

The palace revealed earlier this year that the Princess of Wales was also battling cancer. (Ian Vogler/Getty Images)

After taking a short break, His Majesty returned to his public duties in April.

Shortly after, the palace revealed the Princess of Wales was also battling cancer.

Kate Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery when they determined her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

Prince William in a navy suit and striped tie looking up

On Nov. 7, during Prince Williams’ visit to Cape Town, South Africa, he admitted that 2024 had been "the hardest year" of his life. (Getty Images)

On Nov. 7 during Prince Williams’ visit to Cape Town, South Africa, he admitted that 2024 had been "brutal" and "the hardest year" of his life. He reflected on becoming the Prince of Wales after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," said the 42-year-old, as quoted by People magazine. "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been… brutal."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending