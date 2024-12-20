King Charles cancer battle continues with 'treatment cycle' planned into 2nd year

King Charles III will continue his cancer treatment in 2025, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

As His Majesty has battled an undisclosed form of cancer for nearly a year, his health condition is moving "in a very positive direction," according to People magazine.

Charles’ cancer treatment remains a "managed condition," and his "treatment cycle will continue into next year," a Buckingham Palace source told the outlet.

While Charles, 76, continues his cancer journey, he plans to proceed with his public work duties as he has trips scheduled around the U.K. and abroad in the new year.

It is unclear what type of treatment Charles is receiving during his cancer battle.

However, Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of the cancer support charity Maggie's - of which Queen Camilla is patron – said Charles’ treatments are not abnormal.

"It's very common for treatment to be ongoing for very long periods of time, as is the treatment that the Princess of Wales went through, which is an intense period of treatment over a year," Lee explained to Sky News. "Then it comes to a point where it's on an end, and she's on that recovery from some of the impacts of her treatment.

"So we've got immunotherapy, chemotherapy, surgery, hormone therapy. There are all sorts of different treatment modalities. And so it's not surprising at all," she told the outlet.

As Charles continues his cancer battle, he is preparing for Christmas surrounded by several members of the royal family.

Charles and Camilla plan to attend their last major public engagements before Christmas, which include meetings with local community volunteers and faith representatives. The royals will then travel to Sandringham estate in Norfolk where they will host Christmas.

The monarch’s health update comes almost a year after he was diagnosed with the disease.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

After taking a short break, His Majesty returned to his public duties in April.

Shortly after, the palace revealed the Princess of Wales was also battling cancer.

Kate Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery when they determined her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

On Nov. 7 during Prince Williams’ visit to Cape Town, South Africa, he admitted that 2024 had been "brutal" and "the hardest year" of his life. He reflected on becoming the Prince of Wales after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," said the 42-year-old, as quoted by People magazine. "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been… brutal."