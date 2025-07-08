King Charles’ alarming bloodshot eye raises health concern during French state visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles’ latest public appearance has raised some eyebrows.

On July 8, the monarch welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to Windsor. The 76-year-old was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton led the ceremonial start of the French state visit.

While the monarch was all smiles as he greeted the French president and his first lady, many royal watchers observed a visible bloodshot appearance in his right eye. Charles is still completing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

A palace source told People that Charles experienced a burst blood vessel in one eye. They noted it’s unrelated to any other health condition, including his cancer treatment.

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

A broken blood vessel, or "subconjunctival hemorrhage," is typically harmless and is similar to having a bruise on your skin, Mayo Clinic reported. According to the outlet, it can be caused by a "strong sneeze or cough" and, while it looks alarming, it clears up on its own within one to two weeks.

Charles didn’t appear to be in any kind of discomfort. Instead, he carried out his royal duties as planned, hosting President and first lady Macron at Windsor Castle with full ceremonial honors, People reported. According to the outlet, a dazzling state banquet is scheduled to take place this evening in St. George’s Hall, with both leaders expected to deliver speeches.

Sources previously told People that the king has been determined to continue public-facing duties as he addresses his health.

"The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it, and that’s what he does," a royal aide recently said about Charles’s ongoing treatment.

"Medical science has made incredible advances, and I genuinely see no difference in him," they shared. "As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible. That’s exactly what he is doing."

Charles wasn’t the only one in good spirits.

For the occasion, his daughter-in-law Middleton wore a pale pink Christian Dior ensemble. According to the outlet, the piece was created by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the brand’s first female designer, who was inspired by an original piece created by Christian Dior himself in 1947. The Princess of Wales completed her look with a matching hat, as well as earrings that belonged to Princess Diana and a pearl necklace from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection.

Diana was a muse for Dior. The late Princess of Wales famously carried the Lady Dior bag, which became part of her signature look.

Like Charles, Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. In January of this year, the 43-year-old announced she was in remission from the disease.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment," she said about her journey with cancer during an appearance at Colchester Hospital on July 2.

"Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," she said, as quoted by People.

"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you, and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time... and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be," she noted. "But the reality is you go through hard times."