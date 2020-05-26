Kourtney Kardashian flaunts curves in bikini snap on desert getaway

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her curves in a stunning two-piece bikini while informing her fans she's taken a getaway to the desert.

The 41-year-old mother of three posted an Instagram pic in a brown high-waisted bathing suit while standing atop a scenic canyon in Lake Powell, Utah.

"Escape to the desert," the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star captioned the post.

Kardashian's hair is blowing in the wind and she's wearing sunglasses in the sunny snap, which was posted hours before she showed off what she's been up to during the trip with her daughter, Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5.

A slideshow of photos posted later to her account shows Kardashian and her young son and daughter riding horses. Her eldest son, Mason, does not appear in the set of photos.

"Western," she captioned the pics, as Penelope and Reign are wearing pink and blue cowboy hats, respectively.

The reality star's Instagram Story also shows off stunning views the trio took in as they sailed through the Lake Powell reservoir. The popular tourist destination boasts exquisite views of the canyons hundreds of feet above.

Much like her famous sisters, Kardashian is known for flaunting her curves, especially in jaw-dropping bikini snaps. Last week, a racy pic Scott Disick's ex posted to the social media platform resulted in fans fueling rumors that she was pregnant. She denied them.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she said in the comments. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kardashian also had to address pregnancy rumors in April.

After posting a photo of herself baring her stomach while wearing a long frock, a fan asked if she was pregnant, to which she responded at the time: "Put the blessing out there though."