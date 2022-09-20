Kim Kardashian hints at 'seriously deep' and 'vulnerable' 'Kardashians' premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian hinted at a "seriously deep" episode for the second season premiere of "The Kardashians."

Kardashian, 41, opened up about what viewers can expect from season two of "The Kardashians" during Tuesday's appearance on "Good Morning America."

"The one thing I'm really excited about, for the premiere episode is – we haven't done any promos on it. We're not going to," the SKIMS founder told Michael Strahan.

"It's, like, a really, seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven't talked about so I think people will be really – just – surprised," she added. "And hopefully they will enjoy getting to see the first episode."

The recently single mother of four also revealed this season of the reality TV show shares a more independent side of Kardashian.

"I just think that you see me making decisions for myself. Obviously, always thinking about my kids, but generally, just doing things for myself," she said.

During season one, Kardashian had been dating comedian Pete Davidson. Since the conclusion of the show, the two have since broken up. It remains unclear if the end of Kardashian and Davidson's relationship will be shown in the second season.

Despite not doing any promo for the events occurring in the first episode of season two, Hulu did release a trailer for "The Kardashians." It features Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner plus all the drama that's gone down since the first season aired.

At the end of the first season, fans saw Khloe find out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with a personal trainer from Texas. The news broke after Maralee Nichols filed a petition claiming Thompson was the father of her unborn child in a Texas court.

Before Khloe found out about the infidelity, the "Revenge Body" star had begun the surrogacy process with Thompson.

The second season, which Khloe described as "insanity," also focuses on the Good American founder's drama along with Kris' health issues and Kendall's brand 818.

