Kim Kardashian reveals medical accessory that daughter North, 6, 'wanted' to wear

Kim Kardashian is known for leading the fashion world with her interesting and unique trends but a recent Instagram post revealed that her daughter North West isn’t far behind.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star shared a rare post with all four of her children on a beach in the Bahamas Wednesday with the caption “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

But the second picture posted had fans noticing more than just the matching metallic swimsuits.

North, 6, was seen with a white bandaged cast on her left leg.

Fans instantly chimed in “What Happened to norths leg?”

Kardashian replied, “nothing lol. She wanted to wear that.”

North, the oldest of rapper Kanye West and Kim’s children, has been pictured on her mom’s Instagram sporting a fashion sense of her own.