Kim Kardashian shares her 'resting beach face' as she poses in a thong bikini

Kim Kardashian is enjoying some time in the sun.

The reality star and business mogul, 40, shared a set of sultry snaps on Monday of herself posing on a beach as the tropical blue water brightens up the background.

In the tandem set shared on social media, Kardashian appears makeup-free in a black bikini.

"Resting beach face," the KKW Beauty founder captioned the photos, which features one snapshot showing off Kardashian's backside as she looks over her right shoulder towards the camera. In another, Kardashian is seen looking down at the ground.

Scott Disick, whom her sister Kourtney shares three children with, commented: "what a beach," referencing the beach where Kardashian is posing but also the often-used peach emoji which is common in describing the backside.

Actress Sara Foster also commented on the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's post, vowing to steer clear of Kardashian when wearing her own bikinis.

"For the love of god I will never wear a bathing suit next to you," she quipped. "Maybe a wetsuit."

Having an Instagram profile amassing more than 225 million followers – making her the seventh most-followed person on the platform – the billionaire has never shied away from sharing revealing snaps of herself.

Just last week, she posted additional flicks of herself waltzing through the water while visiting her "favorite island" in a champagne-colored bikini and a stylish cowboy hat to round out her look.