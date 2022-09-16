Kim Kardashian speaks out about kids interrupting virtual work meetings: ‘Embarrassing’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian got candid about her four kids, as the reality television star opened up about multitasking as a mom.

At the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event, the 41-year-old beauty entrepreneur participated in a panel called "How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America," according to People.

A topic of conversation included how Kardashian’s work day can include last-minute Zoom calls. The SKIMS mogul said her kids like to make a special cameo and sometimes interrupt her calls.

"So embarrassing," the mom of four told the panel.

Kardashian and film producer Scott Budnick, who also spoke at the panel, noted that "no matter how many doors she locks, she cannot keep the kids out of the room."

She added that "they figure out a way in," according to the media outlet.

Kim shares her four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 - with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In the past, the celebrity mom was not happy when her oldest daughter, North West, interrupted her mother while going live on TikTok.

In December, the 8-year-old took TikTok viewers on a live tour around the Kardashians' family home and barged into her mother’s room.

North laughed in the video and said, "Mom, I’m live," and a shocked Kardashian scolded her daughter and said, "No, stop. You’re not allowed to."

Her daughter quickly responded during the hilarious moment with, "Okay, bye."

The mother-daughter duo shares a joint TikTok that boasts 7.2 million followers.

In February, Kardashian released a fiery statement in response to her ex-husband Kanye West's claim that their daughter North West is on TikTok "against my will."

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian gave Fox News Digital the following statement from the star:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.