Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spotted dining at Cheesecake Factory in Ohio two days in a row

Massively wealthy celebrities — they're... just like us?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian turned some heads as they dined, for two nights in a row, at a Cheesecake Factory in Ohio.

They were spotted at one of the chain restaurant's locations in Dayton on Friday and apparently loved it so much they chose to dine there again on Saturday.

A source told Us Weekly the couple was “with a group of adults and children” during both visits to the Cheesecake Factory, which offers a wide and affordable menu ranging from salads to sandwiches and entrées, and of course, cheesecake.

The famous duo reportedly chowed down tacos, cheesecakes, spinach dip and chicken. One witness said they were "in total shock" to see the couple dining — worth a combined estimated net worth of $590 million, according to Forbes — at the "Average Joe" restaurant.

“When word got out that Kim, Kanye and the family were at the restaurant tons of people lined up outside to see them," the witness said.

Another eye-witness said Kardashian spent a lot of her time on her phone, pretending not to look at their fans, who were reportedly "screaming and banging on the windows."

The Kardashian-West family was in town as West delivered Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark in honor of the victims of Dayton's mass shooting earlier this month, which left 9 people dead.