Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Blake Lively sizzle on the red carpet: PHOTOS

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore a custom figure-hugging white Gucci dress paired with an off-white coat to the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

She accessorized the look with a Tallarico pearl choker and a Bvlgari pearl and diamond necklace and wore her hair in a short bob.

One of the standout accessories Kardashian wore to the event was an amethyst cross pendant which was originally worn by Princess Diana at a charity event in 1987. The late Princess of Wales paired the pendant with a purple and black long sleeved gown.

Kardashian purchased the pendant, which was first created in 1920, at an auction in 2023, paying $197,453 for the iconic piece of jewelry. The reality star put her own touch on the necklace, choosing to shorten the pearl rope it hangs on.

"It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now," the auction house said in a release at the time.

Fans of the royals were not happy with Kardashian's choice to pair the iconic pendant with such a revealing dress, with one social media user writing, "Perfect example of class vs. trash," and another adding, "Wearing a cross while exposing your breasts is an odd choice, Kim."

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, "Unstoppable," wearing a sleeveless white knit dress with a turtleneck designed by Magda Butrym.

She paired the look with a fuzzy white coat, white pumps, a white clutch purse and a diamond bracelet, choosing to wear her hair in a loose updo, leaving her front pieces to frame her face.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer posted a video of her look on Instagram, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with positive messages, with one follower writing, "Wow, Jen, you look simply gorgeous in that dress. You always rock your looks," and another adding, "Queen you look absolutely phenomenal."

Blake Lively

Blake Lively embraced the naked dress trend when she walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a diamond-covered chainmail mini dress designed by Tamara Ralph, which includes pink, rose gold and topaz embellishments.

The "It Ends with Us" star paired the mini dress with an over-the-top billowing bright orange cape.

She wore nude high-heel shoes, keeping her makeup and jewelry to a minimum, and wore her signature blonde hair in soft waves.

The mom of four posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, and fans were quick to share how much they loved the look. "Stunning (inside and out)," one follower wrote, while a second chimed in with, "These photos are stunning, you are magical in them."

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum wore a one-shoulder orange floor-length gown at The Earthshot Prize Awards in South Africa.

The supermodel paired the look with metallic silver heels and multiple rings on each hand.

She posted a photo from the event on Instagram, showing her on stage with Prince William, Nina Dobrev and others, writing in the caption, "Honored to be here at the @earthshotprize with @princeandprincessofwales, @tobenwigwe, @nina, @winnieharlow & @tendaimtawarira to recognize so many incredible organizations across the world who are trying to solve our most urgent environmental challenges."

Laura Dern

Laura Dern walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a black Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline, and a sheer bodice with lace designs.

The lace bodice transitioned into a flowing sheer pleated skirt with nude fabric underneath.

She accessorized with two gold rings, a gold bracelet and drop earrings, choosing to wear a soft makeup look and her hair in a slight side part.

Irina Shayk

Supermodel Irina Shayk shut down the red carpet when she arrived at an event for D'Alba Piedmont in Italy, wearing a bedazzled sheer draped mini dress with rhinestone embellishments and a halter neckline.

She put her own spin on the classic naked dress, pairing it with a black jacket draped over her arms. Shayk also wore strappy beige heels and large silver ear cuffs, along with a furry black purse.

Shayk is currently working with the company, appearing in both images and videos promoting their new skin care products. She shared photos from the event on Instagram, writing how great it was to work with the company, saying "LOVE u guys and thank u for keeping me."

"The most beautiful woman on the planet," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Wow. Irina Shayk is like once every 50 years face. Unreal," while a third chimed in saying, "Goddess."

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev looked chic in a strapless red dress by Carly Cushnie while walking the red carpet at the Earthshot Awards in South Africa.

The "Vampire Diaries" star paired the look with silver hoop earrings, her engagement ring and a gold clutch.

She walked the carpet at the event with her fiancé, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, marking the first time the couple walked a red carpet together since getting engaged in late October.

Dobrev first announced she and White were engaged with an Instagram post featuring the two of them embracing in front of a room full of flowers, captioning the photo, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley looked pretty in pink when she walked the red carpet at the Crown Oaks Club Lunch at Crown Palladium in Australia, wearing a long-sleeved pink, red and white floral dress with a Queen Anne neckline.

The actress paired the look with a matching pink headband, pink high-heeled shoes, a simple necklace and a single ring. She also kept her makeup minimal, going for a softer look with a nude lip and a slight smoky eye.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in a white long-sleeve Louis Vuitton mini dress with a high neckline and shoulder pads.

The "Game of Thrones" actress paired the dress with black Christian Louboutin high heels and a black purse with floral embellishments on it, choosing to accessorize with white and gold earrings.

She was honored at the awards show as a Woman of the Year for her performance in the miniseries "Joan," in which she plays the titular character.

"I’d never led a TV show before, and I feel as if it’s far more challenging than a big movie like ‘X-Men,’" she told Harper's Bazaar in October. "There are so many people behind that, so many opinions. They make all the decisions, and you just kind of say, ‘Yes, OK, whatever needs to be done.’ Whereas with ‘Joan,’ I had so much say in it, and it was so collaborative... It feels like I’m releasing something that’s very near and dear to my heart."

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger was spotted outside the "Live with Kelly and Mark" show studios in New York in a figure-hugging leopard print dress.

The singer paired the look with beige high heels, a few rings on each hand, a gold bracelet and a matching necklace. She wore her hair back in a ponytail with a few pieces left framing her face.