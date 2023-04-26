Sharon Stone, Patti LuPone slam Kim Kardashian's casting in 'American Horror Story'

Sharon Stone and Patti LuPone criticized Kim Kardashian's casting in the upcoming 12th season of "American Horror Story."

LuPone recently slammed the 42-year-old reality star's new acting gig during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Stone, 65, chimed in with her own disapproval in the comments section on Instagram.

"Well… you know… acting It may not be brain surgery but We do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing," she wrote under a post shared by Access Hollywood.

LuPone, 74, shared her opinion on the KKW Beauty founder's casting in "AHS: Delicate" during a game of "Do! They! Give A Dam!?" on Cohen's Bravo show.

"Do you give a damn that Kim Kardashian is now acting in Season 12 of ‘American Horror Story?’" Cohen asked the Broadway star and fellow guest John Leguizamo.

"Yes, I do!" the Tony Award winner exclaimed while making a face.

"You don’t like it, do you?" the host asked.

"No, I don’t," LuPone replied.

"Why?" Cohen questioned. "She's taking a role away from —"

"From actors!" the "Beau is Afraid" star interjected.

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim," she continued. "What are you doing with your life?"

"Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," LuPone added, in an apparent reference to Noël Coward's 1935 song "Don't Put Your Daughter On The Stage, Mrs. Worthington."

LuPone is an "AHS" alum herself. She starred as the deeply religious Joan Ramsey in the FX anthology series' third season "American Horror Story: Coven."

The actress returned to the franchise eight years later when she played cabaret singer Kathy Pizazz in the show's 11th season, "AHS: NYC."

Earlier this month, Kardashian revealed that she was set to join Emma Roberts and the cast for season 12 of the show when she shared a teaser to Instagram.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family," the show's co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

"Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," his statement continued.

Kardashian apparently impressed Murphy with her monologue and skit appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Murphy, who is friends with Kardashian, has been talking to the SKIMS mogul about a role in "AHS" since last summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is not Kardashian's first foray into acting.

She appeared in a supporting role in the 2008 parody film "Disaster Movie." The TV personality also made a cameo alongside her sister Kendall Jenner in the 2018 film "Ocean's Eight."

Roberts, a longtime "AHS" veteran, is returning for season 12 after a four-year break.

The "Scream Queens" alum shared the teaser video on her own Instagram account with the caption, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE."

"AHS: Delicate" is based on the upcoming book "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine, according to THR. The novel is set to be released Aug. 8, 2023. Each season of "American Horror Story" has premiered in October, and Murphy previously confirmed filming will begin in May 2023.

