Kim Kardashian, Candace Cameron Bure, Naomi Watts are white hot on the red carpet: PHOTOS

Zendaya

Zendaya wore a simple, white minidress, originally worn by Cindy Crawford on the runway for Ralph Lauren in 1992. The vintage dress is similar to the tennis dresses worn by female tennis players at tournaments like Wimbledon, where white outfits are mandatory.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attended the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony red carpet in a figure-hugging white dress with a halter neckline.

The reality star and SKIMS mogul wore her long black hair down in a semi-wet, wavy look while her makeup consisted of a dark, smokey eye and winged eyeliner.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts posed for photos at the Dior fashion show in New York in a long-sleeved dress. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces, black heels and a black purse.

The "Mulholland Drive" actress sat front row at the fashion show with her 15-year-old daughter, Kai, who wore a pleated floral white skirt and a floral long-sleeved sweater. In addition to Kai, Watts shares her 16-year-old son, Sasha, with her ex-husband, Liev Schreiber. The former couple was in a relationship from 2005 to 2016.

She has since married actor Billy Crudup in April 2023.

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure was all smiles as she posed for pictures on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, "Unsung Hero." The actress wore a white dress with a sweetheart neckline.

The movie tells the true story of the Smallbone family, starting with their humble beginnings in Australia and two of the brothers, Joel and Luke, making it big as the Christian pop duo, For King & Country.

"One of the best lines in the film is, ‘Your family isn’t in the way, your family is the way.’ It’s a really beautiful story, and I’m so proud to have produced the movie and be a part of it; be a part of their story and journey and sharing it on the big screen," Bure told Movie Guide in April.

Carol Alt

Carol Alt wore a white dress, which featured a jeweled neckline, as she walked the red carpet on the opening night of "Lempicka" on Broadway.

The model paired her dress with a silver clutch, keeping her accessories to a minimum.

She walked the carpet alongside Malaysian designer Zang Toi.