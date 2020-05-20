Kim Kardashian gets 'dressed up' in two-piece leather chaps but has 'nowhere to go'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

According to Kim Kardashian, she's all dressed up but has no place to go.

The reality TV star, 39, is currently self-isolating in her Calabasas, Calif., mansion with her husband Kanye West and their four kids: daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2; and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months.

In between business meetings and motherhood, Kardashian posed for an impromptu photo shoot in front of one of her luxury cars.

The SKIMS founder donned a long blonde wig, sunglasses, and matching white bra and underwear set. But it was her choice of leather chaps and clear heels that had the comments section heating up.

"All dressed up with nowhere to go," Kardashian captioned the post on Wednesday.

"This ‼️‼️‼️🔥🔥," Kardashian's friend La La Anthony commented.

"Give it to me mama," wrote stylist Hrush Achemyan. Another fan commented: "Swag unmatched."

While another said: "No one does it better."

Kardashian has been heating up Instagram as of late. Last week she posted a series of snaps from a photo shoot where she channeled a snake.

In the revealing look, the KKW Beauty founder left little to the imagination as she posed in a snakeskin strapless bra and a matching piece of material draped over her waist.

Kardashian accessorized the look with a similar print in her long, brunette hair along with animal print nails.

"Venomousss," Kardashian captioned the set of pics.