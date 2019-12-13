Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom won't have sex with fiancee Sabrina Parr before marriage

Lamar Odom’s fiancee, Sabrina Parr, says they’re abstaining from having sex before they tie the knot at the urging of his pastor.

Three years after his highly publicized divorce from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian, Odom announced that he’s marrying his personal trainer. Speaking exclusively to HollywoodLife, Parr explained that Odom’s new clean lifestyle and a closer connection to his faith led to their decision to abstain from sex until they get properly hitched.

“This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not,” she told the outlet. “Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man.”

She continued: “And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage. And obviously he’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.’ And so, I think he really respects the pastor’s opinion and his voice.”

Parr went on to explain that she didn’t want to stand in the way of his newfound relationship with God, adding that he’s “very new in being saved, so I didn’t want him to develop opinions based on what I am doing or am not doing.”

“I allowed him to make a decision. But I said, ‘Whatever decision you make, let me know.’ And he really made the decision to not have sex with me until we get married, which is kind of why he wants to rush the marriage,” she explained. “But I’m just in no rush. So, he’s doing very well with it, surprisingly. I just really thought this would be a struggle for him, just because he’s never had to abstain from sex before. I don’t think he’s ever considered it.”

She noted that they’ve been adhering to their promise to each other and finding other ways to express their intimacy without having sex.

The couple got engaged after roughly three months of dating. They were first spotted out together in August.

Odom and Kardashian wed in 2009. The E! star ultimately filed for divorce from the former NBA player in 2013. It was not finalized until late 2016.

Odom has said he regrets cheating on and lying to Kardashian about his cocaine addiction during their four-year marriage.

In excerpts from Odom's book, "Darkness to Light," Odom wrote he was the happiest he's ever been after they married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and he wrote he couldn't handle the "lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity."

"Oh, did I mention the paranoia, anxiety, depression," Odom wrote in his book, per People. "I couldn’t keep my d— in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I’d get defensive and Khloé would just drop it."

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.