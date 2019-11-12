Lamar Odom's son says he was ‘hurt' after learning about engagement on Instagram: ‘I have nothing but love’

Lamar Odom's son, Lamar Morales-Odom Jr., was initially taken aback by his dad's engagement news but said that ultimately he only has good wishes for his father.

The former NBA star dropped a bombshell on Monday, revealing on social media that he was engaged to personal trainer Sabrina Parr.

"Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media," 17-year-old Lamar Jr. wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday following the announcement. "I was hurt and caught off guard."

He continued: "At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him."

According to E! News, the younger Odon's statement comes after a since-deleted comment screenshotted by The Shade Room that allegedly detailed his frustration.

Per Us Weekly, Odom's 21-year-old daughter, Destiny, has not spoken about her father's engagement publicly.

Meanwhile, a source told the outlet that "Lamar’s family didn’t know he was proposing."

"It was a shock," the insider added. "Everyone is surprised that he rushed into an engagement. His friends and family really want the best for him."

The source then alleged that "Sabrina has the relationship on a fast track, and Lamar’s friends and family want Lamar and Sabrina to know each other better before moving too fast.

"Lamar’s family is definitely worried about him," the source concluded.

Odom popped the question to Parr at Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 restaurant in Miami. The couple’s engagement comes after three months of dating. They were first spotted together in August.

Odom was previously married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2013.

A rep for Odom did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.