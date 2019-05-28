Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Lamar Odom, reveals he once threatened to kill her while on cocaine, ecstasy

Lamar Odom revealed he once threatened to kill his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, while they were married and he was on drugs.

The couple had their share of ups and downs throughout their more than seven-year relationship that included multiple breakups and the former NBA player’s drug addiction. In his new memoir, “Darkness to Light,” Odom, 39, revealed that the lowest point of both his addiction and their marriage came during a night when he was hallucinating while high on cocaine and ecstasy and thought Kardashian was trying to embarrass him in front of friends.

“Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her,” he writes (via Us Weekly). “‘What the f–k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’”

He recounts the frustrated “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star running upstairs and slamming the door on him. Although he later apologized and she forgave him, he notes that it was a new low and possibly the beginning of the end for them.

“I was embarrassed and ashamed,” he recalls. “It was a new low for our relationship and my life … the most regrettable moment in a series of regrettable moments.”

The star outlines a lot of regrets in his new book. Previously an excerpt surface din which he copped to cheating on Khloe and expressed his regret.

"I couldn’t keep my d— in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I’d get defensive and Khloé would just drop it."

Kardashian once called off their divorce after Odom had a near-fatal overdose while at a brothel in Las Vegas. However, after a year of recovery, the duo ended their marriage for good in 2016. She's since moved on and had baby True with Tristan Thompson.

