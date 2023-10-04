Kevin Spacey reveals he was rushed to hospital due to possible heart attack

Kevin Spacey revealed he was rushed to the hospital over a possible heart attack earlier this week.

The 64-year-old "House of Cards" star announced that he went to a medical center in Uzbekistan after his left arm went numb for several seconds, The Sun reported.

Spacey was in the country to attend the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival and reportedly began to feel unwell while touring the Afrasiyab Museum in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand.

During his speech at the conclusion of the film festival Monday, Spacey, who has won Oscars for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty," discussed the incident.

The Sun reported the actor was taken to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic to undergo a series of tests including an MRI scan.

The incident happened on Monday, and Spacey has reportedly since been released.

"I experienced something here today that was unexpected," Spacey said in the speech, captured on video shared by The Sun, which also cited a source close to Spacey who told the outlet about going to a medical facility "over health concerns."

"I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds," he continued. "I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with, and we went immediately to the … medical center."

Spacey went on to say he had "a variety of tests," and an MRI.

"Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious," he added.

Representatives for Spacey did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment Wednesday.

