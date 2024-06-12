Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer diagnosis, documents removal surgery

Kevin Jonas recently underwent a cancer removal procedure.

On Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers singer took to social media to reveal he had surgery to remove skin cancer on his forehead.

"Friendly reminder to get your moles checked," Kevin captioned a video on Instagram.

In the video, Kevin said, "So, today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head."

"Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it," he continued, panning to a small mole on his hairline. "So, here we go."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that forms in the basal cells of your skin. Basal cells exist in the lower part of your epidermis, which is the outside layer of your skin.

Kevin then showed himself lifting gauze that covered the removal area, but he placed an emoji over the actual scar.

"All right, I’m all done," he said, while sitting in his car. "Now it’s time to heal, heading home. Make sure to get those moles checked, people."

Jonas isn't the only star who recently revealed a cancer diagnosis.

In March, Olivia Munn announced her breast cancer diagnosis and revealed she had undergone a double mastectomy.

During an interview with "Good Morning America" in May, Munn recalled that her first thought was of her son Malcolm, 2, when she received her diagnosis.

"Cancer is the — that’s the word you don't want to hear," she told host Michael Strahan. "There’s a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat, but you know cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby."

When asked why she "wanted to document" her journey, Munn explained that it was for Malcolm.

"Well, because if I didn’t make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here," she said.

"That I tried my best," Munn added. "You want the people in your life, you want the people that maybe don't understand what's going on … to know that you did everything you could to be here."