Kevin Hart tells Colbert he's 'done' apologizing: report

Kevin Hart, appeared on "The Late Show" Wednesday, told host Stephen Colbert that he's "done" apologizing after a series of anti-gay tweets resurfaced and ultimately forced him to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I apologized. I apologized again. I apologized after that apology... Every headline is 'He apologized.' I'm done. I did it. I'm over," Hart told Colbert.

The 39-year-old actor was scheduled to host the Feb. 24 awards show but backed down after a series of anti-gay tweets -- from between 2009 and 2011 -- resurfaced and drew outrage from the LGBT community.

Hart lamented what could've been at the 91st Academy Awards had he hosted, telling Colbert, "I was going to be good. I had some stuff. I had some heat. I had some real good jokes."

"The reason I was going to host the Oscars was to take the tension out of the room...everybody is uptight. No one can breathe or move," he added.

The motion picture Academy has not named a replacement host for its Feb. 24 awards show. When asked by Colbert if he knew who his replacement would be, Hart said he didn't know because he wasn't "on the email list."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.