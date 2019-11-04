Kevin Hart is 'blessed to be alive' and driving again after near-fatal car accident

That’s not just the sound of a ’69 Camaro roaring to life.

Comedian Kevin Hart was spotted Saturday laughing and healthy getting behind the wheel of his vintage ride — just weeks after surviving a horrific car accident, a video obtained by the Post shows.

“I’m doing good, man,” Hart said. “I’m feeling great. I’m blessed to be alive, brother.”

The “Night School” actor, seen carrying full takeout bags from Le Pain Quotidien at a Calabasas mall, appeared to be walking well. But, he said it will take some patience to see him perform comedy again.

“It’s a process, gonna take some time,” Hart said. “Right now, [I’m] relaxing, enjoying the family and recovering. That’s all that matters right now.”

He then laughs to a friend that accompanied him shopping as he gets into the car, which doesn’t appear to have a shoulder harness.

Hart fractured his spine in three places after his friend Jared Black wrecked Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in September.

Black was driving recklessly, authorities said. But Black and his wife argue the Plymouth did not have proper safety harnesses or airbags, and plan to sue their friend.

Hart was hospitalized for about 10 days before going to a live-in rehab facility to complete physical therapy, then was able to return home at the end of September.

The movie star, who recently posted an emotional video detailing the accident, returned to work on his “Jumanji” sequel in early October.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.