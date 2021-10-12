Kevin Federline's lawyer says Britney Spears' conservatorship won't affect their kids' custody agreement

The recent major change in Britney Spears’ conservatorship likely won’t have an impact on her custody agreement with Kevin Federline regarding their two children.

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Fox News that the duo has successfully worked out a custody agreement over the years that allows her to see their boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, as much as she wants. As a result, even if her recent legal victory in court leads to the end of her highly controversial conservatorship, Kaplan doesn’t believe the former couple's agreement will be revisited in any legal sense.

"Assuming that, at a hearing, the court makes an order terminating the conversatorship, I don’t view that in and of itself to be a material change of circumstances that would create a modification or a need for a modification for a custody agreement between the two parties," Kaplan explained.

BRITNEY SPEARS FLIES PROP PLANE IN FIRST POST SINCE DAD IS SUSPENDED FROM CONSERVATORSHIP: 'ON CLOUD 9'

He added: "Britney and Kevin, regardless of what the orders says, have pretty much successfully worked out a schedule that meets the children's needs and desires and the availability of the parents with or without a conservatorship imposed on Britney. I don’t think that’s going to change."

Spears and Federline got engaged in 2004 before she filed for divorce just two years later in 2006.

'BRITNEY VS SPEARS': 5 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM THE DOCUMENTARY

Currently, Federline is the primary custody holder, meaning the kids spend a majority of their time with him. However, Spears seemingly has no restrictions allowing her to see the kids whenever she wants other than the kids getting older and having busy schedules of their own. Although her conservatorship has allegedly been very restrictive on her life, it seems that it was not something that affected her ability to be a parent to her and Federline’s kids.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A court ruled last month that Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is to be suspended from her 13-year conservatorship at once. The judge also ordered control of all of Spears' assets to be turned over to a court-appointed temporary conservator – a certified public accountant named John Zabel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spears had been clamoring for years in and out of court all in strategically concerted efforts to oust her father from his longtime post as conservator of her estate. She revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a bombshell court hearing in June. The "Gimme More" singer claimed she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.