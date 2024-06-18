Kevin Costner shares what Prince William revealed about Princess Diana during past meeting

Kevin Costner is looking back on a memorable moment he shared with Prince William.

In a new interview, the "Yellowstone" actor opened up about a past meeting with the Prince of Wales and revealed the fond memory William shared about his late mother, Princess Diana.

"I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay,'" Costner told People magazine. "We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands. ... The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.' "

Costner, who described William as "quite a young man," said he was left with "such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about."

The father of seven recalled that he had been in contact with the late princess about collaborating on a sequel to his 1992 hit film, "The Bodyguard."

"There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it's how I operate," said Costner, who was previously introduced to Princess Diana by Sarah Ferguson.

"It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool... when she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?' She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk."

Costner wasn't the only Hollywood heartthrob lucky enough to have been acquainted with Princess Diana.

Recently, Tom Selleck detailed a special moment he had shared with Diana in the 1980s.

In his memoir, "You Never Know," Selleck recalled being one of only three actors on Princess Diana's personal list of invitees to the state dinner at the White House in November 1985, held in honor of the princess and the then-Prince Charles. Also in attendance were President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, as well as Clint Eastwood and John Travolta.

He remembered feeling "anxious" while waiting to meet the royals, but upon meeting them, felt the princess was "charming and graceful and beautiful," adding Charles had the rare skill "of making you feel like you were important to him in your moment together."

"After dinner, everybody moved to the East Room for music and dancing. President Reagan and Princess Diana danced, and Charles danced with Nancy. Then John Travolta and the princess started dancing," he explained, adding he and Eastwood opted to stay off the dance floor.

Selleck was approached by a woman "speaking very rapidly," who told him, "Mr. Travolta and the princess are dancing for a second time together. We can’t have that. We don’t want to start rumors, do we?" After both Eastwood and Selleck met her with silence, the woman added, "Mr. Selleck, you must step in and replace him."

"'I’M NOT CUTTING IN ON JOHN TRAVOLTA !' was my reply, probably in too loud a voice," Selleck wrote. "She was not happy. ‘Very well. The next dance, come with me.’"

When the next song began, Selleck kept to his word and began dancing with the princess, writing he was just thankful "it was a slow number."

" Princess Diana was lovely, and there was a very shy quality about her in spite of her being well schooled in the art of conversation," he explained. "I gotta say she seemed to be having the time of her life. I was relieved she talked most of the time. Let’s just say it was not my finest hour as a conversationalist."

