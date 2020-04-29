Coronavirus pandemic doesn't stop French doctor, 98, from practicing, helping patients

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As Dr. Christian Chenay approaches his 99th birthday, he remains committed to treating his patients, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chenay’s practice is located in a low-income Paris suburb, Chevilly-Larue. His son worked as a doctor as well but retired before his father at 67. A quiet retirement doesn’t appeal to Chenay, however.

“If you’re over 60 they put you with the old people. One day you’ve got cards, the next day bingo, then there’s sudoku... With all that, you become a complete idiot. I’m better off being a doctor!” he said, according to Reuters.

After two patients grew hostile at Chenay’s practice, demanding face masks from his short supply, he transitioned his work online. He also began showing symptoms for coronavirus and entered a two-week quarantine.

“If I had kept my surgery open, it would have been a laboratory for the virus, a hotbed of infection,” Chenay said, according to Reuters. Before Chenay moved his drop-in surgery to virtual consultations, long lines filed outside with patients waiting to be seen.

"The doctors don't want to register anyone new, they're swamped," he said, according to Physicians Weekly.

The French doctor stands in fine health and doesn’t even wear glasses during his consultations.

“My hearing is also good, certainly better than the 18-year-olds who wear earphones with the volume up,” he told Reuters. Chenay reportedly sustained a leg injury during World War II when he jumped from a train to escape forced labor during the Nazi occupation of France, The Guardian reported in 2019, which noted he now uses a cane.

Chenay is well aware of the vulnerabilities the elderly have when it comes to coronavirus, but cannot turn his back on patients he has treated since the 1950s. He now makes weekly visits to see missionaries at a retirement home after surfacing from his quarantine.

When asked for advice on living to a healthful, old age, Chenay said he never drank, smoked or took drugs, and advised others to avoid them as well, to keep active and learn how to effectively manage stress.

Chenay is not fearful about his health at his age.

“There’s no reason to stress at my age because I’ve got a one in five chance of not waking up in the morning,” he shrugged.