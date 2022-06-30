Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick try TikTok’s viral ‘Footloose Drop’ challenge: ‘Figured we’d give it a spin’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Bacon is kicking off his Sunday shoes nearly 40 years after cutting loose in 1984’s "Footloose."

The actor recently took to his social media and tried out the viral "Footloose Drop," a TikTok trend that has reached millions of views, with the help of his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

The viral moves, which are set to the film’s title track by Kenny Loggins, involve one person holding the other by their arm and leg before they drop to the beat.

"I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography, but figured we’d give it a spin," the 62-year-old captioned the video.

The couple not only did the "Footloose Drop" with ease, but they even high-fived each other in the end.

Their daughter, Sosie Bacon, showed her support in the comments section.

"I GET ITTT," wrote the 30-year-old.

Bacon and Sedgwick, 56, have been married since 1988. They also share a son named Travis, 33.

Bacon acknowledged in 2017 that many fans still recognize him as rebellious Ren from the beloved classic.

"If we actually go out dancing, the DJ always puts on ‘Footloose,’ and people form a circle around me, clapping in unison, expecting me to perform tricks like a trained seal," the actor told Closer Weekly at the time. "So I tend to avoid it."

But it's a different story for Bacon and Sedgwick at home.

"We love to dance, and if we have our own party behind closed doors, we will dance all night," he explained.

Bacon and Sedgwick’s lasting marriage has compelled many to find out what’s their secret. It’s gotten tiresome for Bacon, but he still doesn’t shy away from sharing a few simple tips.

"That’s a question I refuse to answer anymore, but there are a few things you don’t want to do if you want a long marriage," he said. "One is to leave the toilet seat up, and another is to say, ‘I told you so.’"