Kevin Bacon shares his first ‘selfie’ with wife Kyra Sedgwick from ‘the old days’

Kevin Bacon is opening up about his decades-long marriage to Kyra Sedgwick.

Recently, the actor took to social media and shared a photo from the early days of his relationship with the actress. In the sweet snap, the "Footloose" star is seen shirtless as he smiles and embraces Sedgwick, now 56, who is rocking a black swimsuit.

"Hey kids in the old days cameras and phones were two different things," the 63-year-old joked in the caption. "This was our first ‘selfie.’"

Bacon reposted the photo on his Instagram Story along with the text "Selfie in paradise."

Previously in September, Bacon marked his wedding anniversary on Instagram by sharing an intimate black and white photo of the pair dancing.

"Here’s to dancing through life with you @kyrasedgwickofficial," he wrote. "Happy anniversary. You are the reason."

In 2019, Sedgwick shared her own black and white photo of the pair – but this heartfelt pic was from their wedding day.

"Not sure how I was so smart at the clueless age of 23.... but I am eternally grateful I did one thing right! 31 years- I love you so!" she wrote.

Back in 2020, Bacon revealed that one of the secrets behind his lasting marriage was finding someone who understood his Hollywood career.

"Kyra [Sedgwick] and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as a talent," he told People magazine. "She doesn’t have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I’m the same way."

The pair tied the knot in 1988. Together, they share a 29-year-old daughter, Sosie, as well as a 32-year-old son, Travis.

Their children also pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Sosie is an actress and Travis a musician.

Bacon said he and the fellow star had no qualms accustoming to their new routine while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We do, we clean, we decide what we’re having for the next meal, and then we cook it, clean it and decide what we’re having for the next meal," he chuckled.

However, Bacon insisted there’s no one else he’d rather be stuck with.

"Her partnership is invaluable," he said. "I found someone I was meant to be with."

As for acting, Bacon told the outlet he has zero plans to slow down.

"A lot of people who are my age are thinking about pumping the breaks a little," he said. "I’m really looking down the road. I don’t have much of a rearview mirror."