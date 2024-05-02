Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have fooled around on set: ‘If the trailer’s rocking …’

Kyra Sedgwick has some advice for those who work with her on set: "If the trailer’s rocking, don’t come a knocking."

"The Closer" actor, 58, who has been married to Kevin Bacon for nearly 36 years, joked about getting frisky with her husband after a fan asked her on Andy Cohen’s "Watch What Happens Live" if she and the "Footloose" star had "fooled around" in her trailer when they’ve worked together.

"If the trailer’s rocking, don’t come a knocking. It’s a great line, right? Sorry I botched it," she joked to laughter after accidentally reversing "rocking" and "knocking." Sedgwick told the fan she and her husband had "absolutely" mixed it up in her trailer.

KEVIN BACON DETAILS JOURNEY FROM ‘FOOTLOOSE’ GUY TO FAMILY MAN AS HE CELEBRATES 65TH BIRTHDAY

Last year, Bacon, 65, told Jimmy Kimmel he "absolutely" refuses to answer questions about their "secret" to a long marriage.

KYRA SEDGWICK JOKES KEVIN BACON, HUSBAND OF 35 YEARS, FELL IN LOVE ON FIRST DATE AFTER SHE MADE ONE COMMENT

"I mean, look, marriage, let’s face it, it doesn’t work," he joked. "How many people stay married? Nobody."

Still, the couple who married Sept. 4, 1988, seem to have a thing or two figured out.

"If I was to give some advice, I would say the one thing you don’t want to do is take a celebrity’s advice on how to stay married," he told Kimmel.

In 2017, Bacon told Closer Weekly there are a "few things you don’t want to do."

"One is to leave the toilet seat up, and another is to say, 'I told you so,’" he offered.

He gave similar advice to People magazine in 2020.

"I joke that the secret to a successful marriage is to not take marriage advice from celebrities," he said. "I guess if I had to think too much about [our marriage], that would probably not be a good thing. We just got lucky. I honestly believe that's the truth.

"That thing people do, 'If only I had this, if only I had that.' There has to be some piece of wholeness that is within yourself before you can let somebody love you the way that you need to be loved."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple first met in 1987 on the set of "Lemon Sky," and Bacon revealed they got pregnant with their son on their honeymoon.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She was, I guess, 23, and I was 30," he told Kimmel. "We didn’t know anything then. I mean, we knew nothing about raising a kid. … We didn’t know what we were doing. … I feel like we were children ourselves."

They now share two children — son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 32, who work as a musician and an actor, respectively.

Sedgwick told Vulture in 2019 their romance was a whirlwind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I did fall in love with Kevin, it really just felt like there was some urgency to get married, and I don't know what it was," she explained. "Suddenly, this thing came over me, and I was terrified. He was just the one, you know? He was just the soul mate. He was just the one."