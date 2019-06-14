Kevin Bacon says he had to be 'less handsy' with wife Kyra Sedgwick while on set for 'City on a Hill'

Kevin Bacon has to keep his hands to himself when around his wife Kyra Sedgwick — while on set, at least.

The actor, during an appearance this week on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” revealed he had to go easy on the PDA when working with his wife on the set of “City on a Hill.” Sedgwick, per Entertainment Tonight, directed some of the episodes for the show, a soon-to-be-released Showtime series in which Bacon stars.

“It’s a funny thing when a couple is working together, especially when it’s a director and an actor. The crew is all ready to see bad things happen, you know, fireworks, and it’s kind of that joke like, ‘She’s [going to] boss you around just like she does in real life,” which I kind of find sexist, frankly,” Bacon said on the late-night show.

“People can see pretty quickly that we have a good working relationship,” he continued. “That being said, we’re very affectionate people, you know, and we had a very serious sexual harassment meeting at the beginning of our season and I think that, in this day and age, people are just, in general, kind of trying to be less handsy.”

“So I have to be careful to keep my hands to myself when my wife is around,” he added.

Bacon also revealed Sedgwick once asked him to be less handsy.

“In fact, she said to me once, ‘Please don’t touch me there while we’re working,” he said.

Separately, in January, the 60-year-old actor said there’s “no secret” to his long-lasting marriage with Sedgwick (the couple married in 1988).

"In fact, I've often had a couple of different one-liners for that answer, and then I decided that really the answer is I'm not going to answer it because the last thing I want to do is come up with some quote that is going to summarize a 30-year relationship you know?" he explained to Fox News at the time.

"It's disrespectful to the relationship," Bacon added. "So I don't really know."