Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s divorce settlement hits snag, rejected by judge

Not so fast.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s divorce settlement was rejected by a judge, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that a judge refused to sign on the dotted line because the former couple entered the wrong jurisdiction date on the papers and forgot to check a box on another section.

They submitted the seemingly final papers on Oct. 29 after Wilkinson, 33, announced their marriage was over in April.

Baskett, 36, and the former Playboy model tied the knot in 2009 and share two children, Hank Baskett IV, 8, and Alijah Mary, 4.

Their marriage was rocked when it was alleged that Baskett cheated on a then-pregnant Wilkinson with a transgender model.

Baskett did not return our request for comment.

Wilkinson’s rep did not immediately get back to us.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.