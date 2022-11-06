Kendall Jenner's cut-outs, Jared Leto's pink hair, and Billie Eilish's new relationship: LACMA Art + Film Gala

The stars of Hollywood showed up to the 11th annual Art + Film Gala at the LACMA on Saturday, dressed to impress. Co-chaired by trustee Eva Chow and Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCpario, both artists Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook were honored.

The fashion, however, was quite stark with several stars exposing their bodies in adventurous and imaginative designs.

Scantily-Clad

Several women at the gala put the emphasis on pieces with cutouts, ample cleavage, and transparent fabric.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, posing alongside big sister Kim Kardashian, wore a flesh-baring Burc Akyol dress to the Gala. The transparent top featured black dashes at her stomach and a shimmery silver skirt.

Paris Hilton

Alongside her husband Carter Reum, Paris Hilton posed in a gorgeous two-piece outfit. The high crop top was mirrored by a matching high-rise skirt with a singular cut-out.

Addison Rae

The 22-year-old Addison Rae star went bold on the blue-carpet, in a plunging Jean Louis de Scherrer scoop neck dress. Her bare torso was accented by a long tassel necklace.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a low-cut Gucci dress with a stunning gold and black chevron skirt. Her look was accented with matching gloves.

Daring Fashion

Jared Leto

Jared Leto's pink Gucci suit was not to be outdone by his equally pink hair at the LACMA event. Accenting his look with black leather gloves and white shoes, the actor sparkled in his double-breasted jacket.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney donned a light pink Giambattista Valli number with overflowing floral sleeves. She paired the dress with sparkly stilettos.

Olivia Wilde

Also in Gucci, Olivia Wilde stunned in a chevron dress. The look was completed with long bright red globes that went past Wilde's elbows.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Making their red carpet debut, Billie Eilish 20, and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford 31, looked comfortable in their Gucci outfits. The two were wrapped in the brand's signature Jacquard fabric, with Eilish even wearing a sleep-mask.