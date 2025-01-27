Kelsey Grammer says California lawmakers 'took their eye off the ball' in wildfires catastrophe

Kelsey Grammer is seeing a shift in Los Angeles politics, all stemming from what he feels was mismanagement of fire prevention by state and local governments.

"I've always been a little bit on the more conservative side of things politically around here, so that shift seems to be unfolding because of … I guess you'd call it malfeasance in office," the actor told Fox News Digital.

"I mean, I don't really know what else to say, but somebody took their eye off the ball, and there's probably going to be some accountability for that. But you never know in California," he added.

Grammer, who stars in the new film "Wish You Were Here," said he’s had "a house full of refugees" from the fires, which broke out across Los Angeles this month, with the Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas being hit particularly hard.

"I am devastated by the loss, the human loss, the loss of life," he said. "When you lose everything you have, and that's happened to me a couple of times in my lifetime, it's just [like], OK, that's [when] you pick up, and you figure out what's going to happen next, one foot in front of the other. That's how it has to be."

He continued by saying that he’s been seeing "a lot of people around who want to support" the people affected by the fires but understands why some of them may leave the city.

"For many, they're going to want to find a new way to live, a new way forward, a new place to live. But I know a lot of people want to stay, and I wish them well with it. And I'm certainly going to do everything I can to help," Grammer said, adding he’s been "quietly volunteering some stuff behind, but that's what I want to do."

The "Frasier" star has deep roots in California and recalled his grandfather telling him about volunteering to fight forest fires outside Fresno as a teen.

"And he said [it] was the scariest thing he ever did. Now, if my grandfather knew that fighting a fire was important and being prepared for it, we never should have stopped being prepared for it," Grammer said. "And that's obviously what happened."

"Political expediency or whatever, you lose sight of things," he continued. "But we live in a desert, we basically have really hazardous fire conditions all the time, and we stopped doing stuff to remediate it. So, you know, you just got to use your head."

Grammer also hopes to bring a little positivity through his work in "Wish You Were Here."

"Certainly, I hope, as I borrow this line from Gregory Peck who said, 'I just hope that the time people spend watching my work, they consider it time well spent. That's all I can ever hope for.' And I've always really admired that goal."

Based on a novel of the same name, the story follows Charlotte (Isabelle Fuhrman) who experiences a whirlwind romantic evening with a stranger (Mena Massoud). But when things abruptly change the next morning, she seeks answers and finds new meaning in their connection.

Grammer plays Charlotte’s father alongside "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey, and he provides some "hit-and-run comedy" to the romantic drama.

"You can tell that he's a great sort of, if not a father figure, an avuncular figure who is coaxing them into their best lives. That's, I think, what he does as he tries to live his own best life."

"Wish You Were Here" is actress Julia Stiles' directorial debut, and she reached out to Grammer after they worked together on 2021’s "The God Committee."

"She called and said, ‘I'm finally directing a film. I'd really like you to do this for me.’ And so, of course, I mean, she's a wonderful, wonderful person and a terrific actress. And she turned out to be a pretty good director. So it was a pleasure," he said.

"Wish You Were Here" is in theaters now.