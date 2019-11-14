Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

Kelsea Ballerini shows off svelte figure in two-piece outfit with high-slit at 2019 CMAs

By Julius Young | Fox News
Kelsea Ballerini may have had one of the most unique looks at the 2019 CMAs.

The “Homecoming Queen” entered the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday in a teal sequined two-piece outfit, which exposed not only her sculpted midriff, but her toned legs as well.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter was accompanied to country music's biggest night with husband and fellow musician, Morgan Evans.

Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans attend the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

For Evans' part, the 34-year-old kept his red carpet look classic as he often does, in a white collared shirt, dark gray wool suit and polished black loafers.

The female vocalist of the year nominee performed her solo single, “Homecoming Queen,” and also appeared on-stage with Little Big Town during the show.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.