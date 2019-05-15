Kelly Ripa's 'Bachelorette' comment prompts response from host Chris Harrison, creator Mike Fleiss

Don't bite the hand that feeds you.

That's what "Bachelor/Bachelorette" creator Mike Fleiss and host Chris Harrison want ABC star Kelly Ripa to know after she blasted the franchise saying "it disgusts me."

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host on Tuesday slammed the dating competition shows shortly after co-host Ryan Seacrest announced that Hannah Brown will make an appearance on their talk show this week. Brown, the newest "Bachelorette," was a contestant in the 23rd season of "The Bachelor" but was ultimately not chosen by its star, Colton Underwood.

KELLY RIPA DONS WHITE BIKINI, SHOWS OFF TONED BODY IN INSTAGRAM PHOTO

"You guys know how I feel about the show — it disgusts me," she said of "The Bachelorette."

Fleiss quickly took to Twitter to defend his shows and remind Ripa where her paycheck comes from. ABC airs both Ripa's morning show and the "Bachelor" series.

“Easy, @KellyRipa … #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!” Fleiss, 55, tweeted.

"Bachelor" host Harrison chimed in, tweeting: "Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit."

KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS SHARE STYLE SECRETS THEY’VE TAUGHT THEIR KIDS

On her show on Tuesday, Ripa also said she "can't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies — we are too special to be arguing over a guy.

“Having said that, all of you women watch that gross, gross show,” she added, apparently addressing the talk show’s audience.